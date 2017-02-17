WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military chief visits Turkey with Syria expected to top the agenda
The new US administration has told Turkey it will coordinate more closely with its NATO ally in the fight against Daesh and terror in northern Syria. Friday's meeting in Ankara is part of that process.
US military chief visits Turkey with Syria expected to top the agenda
General Joseph Dunford testifies at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 9, 2015. / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

Turkey regularly called on the administration of former US President Barack Obama to provide more support for Turkey's position in the fight against regional terror, including the struggle against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

Turkey and the US are also at odds over US support for the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and EU list as a terrorist organisation.

US President Donald Trump has promised more coordination with Turkey, a NATO member, on the issue of fighting terror. Whether that extends to US support for the YPG could become clearer on Friday with the visit to Ankara by the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Joseph Dunford was appointed chairman of the joint chiefs in September 2015, by then President Barack Obama.

Recommended

Dunford's visit to Ankara follows one a week ago by new CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

TRT World's Francis Collings has this preview of Dunford's visit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance