Trump's pick for National Security Adviser turns down offer
The White House says retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward cited family and financial reasons for opting not to take the job. Harward was Trump's pick to replace Michael Flynn, who resigned on Monday.
File photo of Vice Admiral Robert Harward, commanding officer of Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435, speaking to an Afghan official during his visit to Zaranj, Afghanistan, on January 6, 2011. / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

US President Donald Trump's latest choice for the role of National Security Adviser, Robert Harward, has turned down the job offer, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

Harward, a retired vice admiral, was offered the job after Michael Flynn resigned on Monday. Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Media outed Flynn after multiple sources confirmed that Trump aides were in contact with Russian officials during Trump's election campaign, and discussed sanctions former President Barack Obama had imposed on Russia.

Trump on Thursday called the media "dishonest" for reporting the story, and blamed them for Flynn's resignation.

A White House official said Harward cited family and financial reasons for opting not to take the job.

Harward is a senior executive at aerospace company, Lockheed Martin.

TRT World spoke to Will Denselow in New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
