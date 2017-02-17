US President Donald Trump's latest choice for the role of National Security Adviser, Robert Harward, has turned down the job offer, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

Harward, a retired vice admiral, was offered the job after Michael Flynn resigned on Monday. Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Media outed Flynn after multiple sources confirmed that Trump aides were in contact with Russian officials during Trump's election campaign, and discussed sanctions former President Barack Obama had imposed on Russia.

Trump on Thursday called the media "dishonest" for reporting the story, and blamed them for Flynn's resignation.