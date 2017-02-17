Hungary's capital Budapest is considering dropping the bid to host the Olympic Games in 2024 after activists announced they have collected enough signatures to force a referendum on the effort, a senior city official said on Friday.

"If it turns out that enough Budapest residents have signed in favour of a referendum, then I will strongly consider whether the bid should be withdrawn," Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos said.

The signature campaign launched by the country's political movement Momentum could deal a potential blow to global organisers' attempts to find a city to host the event following a number of pullouts previously.

The group said that it has collected more than 200,000 signatures on a petition against the bid raising the prospect of a referendum.

Momentum, assisted in the campaign by leftist and opposition parties, advocates spending the huge budget for the Games on sectors including healthcare and education, and postponing any further bids until Hungary is more prosperous.

Inevitable referendum

Budapest is competing against Paris and Los Angeles to host the Games, an event whose costs have risen sharply over the past 20 years.