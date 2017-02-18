WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexicans form human chain in protest against Trump wall
The demonstration drew thousands to the US-Mexico border to protest against the US president, whose plans to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it have angered many people.
Mexicans form human chain in protest against Trump wall
The protest was held in the border town of Ciudad Juarez which already is separated by extensive fencing from its American neighbor city El Paso. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 18, 2017

Thousands of Mexicans held one another's arms on Friday to form a human chain on their country's border with the US, to protest against President Donald Trump's plan to erect a wall between the two countries.

Organised by local authorities, the protest brought together a cross-section of people, including politicians, social leaders and crowds of students.

The protest was held in the border town of Ciudad Juarez which already is separated by extensive fencing from its American neighbour city El Paso.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against Trump, whose plans to build the wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of the US and make Mexico foot the bill have enraged many people here.

Under the watchful eye of US Border Patrol officers, protesters, including El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, formed a human barrier that spanned nearly 1.5 kilometres.

Recommended

"The wall is one of the worst ideas," said Carolina Solis, a 31-year-old student. "It won't stop anything - not drugs or migrants."

"It's just a symbol of Donald Trump's hatred, the president's racism."

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has put forth a draft proposal outlining immigration enforcement on the US states bordering Mexico.

TRT World's Dina Demetrius has more from Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance