POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Is this an FA Cup fairy tale in the making?
Sutton United will face English football giants Arsenal in round five of the Football Association Cup. Fifth-tier Sutton United beat 2nd-tier Leeds United in round four.
Is this an FA Cup fairy tale in the making?
Sutton United are currently in 17th place in the National League. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

Sutton United is a team of part-timers from South London. But on Monday night they will host 12-time FA Cup winners Arsenal at the Borough Sports Ground in London.

Arsenal is in the top half of the Premier League title but is not doing that well in the Champions League.

TRT World'sSamantha Johnson reports on what could be a fairy tale in the making.

Recommended

When a draw is as good as a win

Minor league Sutton United are dreaming of a draw against a second-string Arsenal team when the Premier League giants come visiting for Monday's FA Cup fifth-round fixture.

"The best result for the players would be a 0-0 -- for you lot probably a 3-3 or 2-2," Sutton manager Paul Doswell said.

Bayern Munich thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in a last-16 first-leg Champions League match on Wednesday. How they will fare in front of 5,000 fans in the south-west London suburbs remains to be seen.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast