TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
How do Turkish political parties differ on constitutional reform?
While the governing AK Party as well as the nationalist MHP party support constitutional reforms, opposition parties CHP and the HDP are strongly against them.
How do Turkish political parties differ on constitutional reform?
Turkish people will vote on constitutional amendments on April 16. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

Turkish citizens will vote on 18 constitutional amendments on April 16.

The amendments that include the abolition of the office of prime minister was introduced by the governing AK Party, with support from the MHP group.

Supporters of the reforms argue that presidential system will result in a stronger executive branch. That in turn might forestall the creation of coalition governments that have destabilised Turkey's governance in recent history.

Opposition parties do not agree. The CHP and the HDP believes the reforms will undermine the system's current checks and balances, giving way to a one-man rule. Here is an extended version of their arguments: 

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister