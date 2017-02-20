The UK government on Monday defended its decision to offer US President Donald Trump a lavish state visit and an audience with the queen this year.

"In the light of America's absolutely pivotal role, we believe it entirely right that we should use all the tools at our disposal to build common ground with President Trump," junior foreign minister Alan Duncan told parliament.

He described state visits as Britain's "most important diplomatic tool", saying Trump's trip would go ahead as planned.

The statement came as MPs debated a petition to cancel a state visit by Trump, which gained more than 1.8 million signatures.

Coinciding with the debate, thousands demonstrated outside the parliament against Trump's visit.

Placards reading "No to Trump" and "Dump Trump" were held by demonstrators in Parliament Square, in the latest rally against the US president who came to power a month ago.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

‘Desperate' for trade deals

Prime Minister Theresa May's government wants to reaffirm the "special relationship" with the United States and secure a trade deal as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Lawmakers also discussed a counter-petition to uphold the state visit invite, which attracted over 300,000 signatures.