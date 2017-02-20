WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK defends Trump state visit as thousands protest outside parliament
Protesters rallied outside parliament as MPs debated a petition to cancel a state visit by Trump, which gained more than 1.8 million signatures.
UK defends Trump state visit as thousands protest outside parliament
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against US President Donald Trump in London, Britain, February 20, 2017., / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

The UK government on Monday defended its decision to offer US President Donald Trump a lavish state visit and an audience with the queen this year.

"In the light of America's absolutely pivotal role, we believe it entirely right that we should use all the tools at our disposal to build common ground with President Trump," junior foreign minister Alan Duncan told parliament.

He described state visits as Britain's "most important diplomatic tool", saying Trump's trip would go ahead as planned.

The statement came as MPs debated a petition to cancel a state visit by Trump, which gained more than 1.8 million signatures.

Coinciding with the debate, thousands demonstrated outside the parliament against Trump's visit.

Placards reading "No to Trump" and "Dump Trump" were held by demonstrators in Parliament Square, in the latest rally against the US president who came to power a month ago.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

‘Desperate' for trade deals

Prime Minister Theresa May's government wants to reaffirm the "special relationship" with the United States and secure a trade deal as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Lawmakers also discussed a counter-petition to uphold the state visit invite, which attracted over 300,000 signatures.

Recommended

During the debate, opposition Labour MP David Lammy said the government offered the state visit because it is "desperate" for a trade deal with the US.

"I think my children deserve better than that … I'm ashamed that it's come to this," he said.

Fellow Labour lawmaker Paul Flynn said the invitation should be downgraded from the regal affair to a regular visit.

There are great dangers in attempting to give him the best accolade we can give anyone.

While Trump was offered a state visit after just seven days in office, his predecessor Barack Obama had to wait 758 days before receiving the same invitation.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sparked global protests over plans to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, and from women activists who call him misogynistic.

‘Promoting racist polices'

Outside parliament, protester Benjamin Kari said people needed to stand up against Trump's policies and avoid becoming complacent.

"He's promoting racist policies, he's normalising racism and misogyny and Islamophobia," he said.

Bryan Richardson, a member of the Stand up to Racism group, said May "humiliated herself by rushing over to Washington to be the first leader to meet Donald Trump."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance