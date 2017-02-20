The Turkish military hit 18 Daesh targets in al-Bab, Syria on Sunday, the army said on Monday, as Turkey-backed opposition forces advanced in the northern town.

The military said it had "neutralized" (killed, captured or wounded) 27 Daesh militants in the latest fighting. It said air strikes had destroyed at least 16 buildings, a weaponry depot and a car carrying weapons.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to target Daesh on the Syrian side of the border. It is also targeting the YPG, which it considers a terrorist group. The US-backed YPG is fighting Daesh and the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey wants to set up a 5,000 square kilometre safe zone in Syria to alleviate the Syrian refugee crisis.

Daesh clinging on in al-Bab

Last week, Turkey's military said it was close to taking al-Bab from Daesh, but a war monitor said the militants still controlled 90 percent of the town.

Al-Bab is a Daesh stronghold 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Turkish border. It has been a prime target of Euphrates Shield.

Taking control of the town would allow Turkish forces to press on towards Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria.