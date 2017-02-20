WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt
Gunmen opened fire on the convoy of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj of the UN-backed unity government.
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt
Fayez Serraj, head of the UN-backed government in Libya, meets with his team in Tripoli on March 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya's UN-backed unity government, survived an assassination attempt on Monday, when his convoy came under fire in the capital Tripoli.

"The convoy of GNA (Government of National Accord) chief Fayez al-Sarraj ... came under fire as it passed near the Abu Slim sector of Tripoli," said unity government spokesman Ashraf al-Thulthi.

"All the cars were armoured-plated, and there were no injuries," he said, adding an investigation is underway to identify the assailants.

Recommended

Libya has been wracked by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody uprising ended with the ouster and death of Muammar Gaddafi after 42 years in power.

In the wake of the uprising, the country's stark political division yielded two rival seats of government, one in Tobruk and the other in Tripoli.

In an effort to resolve the political standoff, Libya''s rival governments signed a UN-backed agreement in late 2015, establishing a government of national unity.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance