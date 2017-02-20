TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
How does Turkey's current constitution compare with proposed changes?
Turkey will vote on a constitutional reform on April 16. Here's what the current constitution says—and the 18 proposed amendments that might change how it looks.
How does Turkey's current constitution compare with proposed changes?
The AK Party proposed an amendment to 18 articles of the current constitution, moving it towards a presidential system. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

On April 16, Turkey is heading to the polls to vote on the amendments proposed to its constitution.

The governing AK Party and the nationalist opposition MHP believe the changes are necessary for a economically and politically stable Turkey.

Other opposition parties, the CHP and HDP, say the changes will undermine checks and balances by making the executive branch too powerful.

Recommended

Here is a comparison between the two:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister