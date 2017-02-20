February 20, 2017
On April 16, Turkey is heading to the polls to vote on the amendments proposed to its constitution.
The governing AK Party and the nationalist opposition MHP believe the changes are necessary for a economically and politically stable Turkey.
Other opposition parties, the CHP and HDP, say the changes will undermine checks and balances by making the executive branch too powerful.
Here is a comparison between the two:
SOURCE:TRT World