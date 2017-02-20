US Vice President Mike Pence met senior European Union officials in Brussels on Monday in an effort to foster better relations.

Speaking of a "strong commitment ... to continue cooperation and partnership with the European Union," Pence said, "Whatever our differences, our two continents share the same heritage, the same values and above all, the same purpose to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and the rule of law."

Pence's comments come after US President Donald Trump caused alarm among EU leaders by endorsing Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

They're also concerned about Trump's links with the Russian administration.