US President Donald Trump on Monday named US Army Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, giving the military a major role on his foreign policy team.

McMaster, 54, has taken the post that was left vacant by Michael Flynn.

Flynn was forced to resign last week after reports emerged that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about speaking to Russia's ambassador about US sanctions before Trump's inauguration.

He also named Keith Kellogg, a retired US army general who has been serving as the acting national security adviser, as chief of staff to the National Security Council.

Trump said John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, would serve the administration in another capacity.