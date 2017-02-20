Parts of war-ravaged South Sudan have been hit by famine, a senior government official said on Monday. He added that nearly half the country's population would be suffering food shortages by July.

"In greater Unity (state), some counties are classified in famine or ... risk of famine," said Isaiah Chol Aruai, chairman of South Sudan's National Bureau of Statistics.

He said the long term effect of the conflict combined with high food prices, economic disruption and low agricultural production was expected to make 4.9 million people food insecure between February and April, with that number rising to 5.5 million by July.

"There is complete lack of international attention on this crisis that is unfolding," the Lutheran World Federation's Uganda representative Jesse Kamstra said.

"I don't know how many more thousands have to come and flee or die before the international community wakes up and realises what is happening here on the ground."

TRT World'sSarah Jones has more.

Oil-rich and starving