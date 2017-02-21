The United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said that 1.4 million children are at risk of dying from starvation in northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, adding that time is running out to save them.

More than 450,000 children are in the conflict-affected areas of northeastern Nigeria and most of those areas are out of reach for aid organisations.

In Somalia, the main culprit of the crisis is drought; 185,000 Somali children currently face hunger, with the number expected to rise.

Conflict and poverty in South Sudan has led to the declaration of famine in the north central states. Over 270,000 children are already suffering from malnutrition.