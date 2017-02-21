Air strikes in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday killed at least seven people and wounded several others, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The latest air bombardment marks a third straight day of escalation in attacks by Syrian regime forces and their allies on rebel-held neighbourhoods in the capital.

The United Nations said the escalation in fighting is worrying as peace talks on Syria are due to resume in Geneva on February 23 after a nearly year-long break.

"There have been reports of civilian deaths and injuries from shelling in Qabun, Barzeh, Tishreen and western Harasta districts of the city of Damascus," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"The UN is alarmed by the intensification of fighting in the Damascus area in recent days."

Turkish Operations

Turkish forces and the US-backed opposition killed at least 44 Daesh militants in northern Syria in the last 24 hours, the Turkish General Staff said on Tuesday.

The military said Turkish land and air forces had hit 109 Daesh targets, including shelters, as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, launched in August 2016 to secure Turkey's border with Syria.

One Turkish soldier was killed and two others injured clearing mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the military said.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from Hatay on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkish-US cooperation against Daesh

Daesh on Monday attacked the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in southeastern Syria near the Golan Heights, seizing several villages and a large town.