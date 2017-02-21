Filipino Senator Leila De Lima called on the cabinet on Tuesday to declare President Rodrigo Duterte unfit to lead and labelled him a "serial killer" who should be forced out of office.

"There is no more doubt that our president is a murderer and sociopathic serial killer," De Lima told reporters.

She called on ordinary Filipinos to stand up and voice their opposition against Duterte's rule.

De Lima said the constitution allows for a majority in Duterte's cabinet to force him to step down by ruling that he was mentally incapacitated, and urged it to do so.

The remarks from one of Duterte's chief critics came after she was charged with allegedly receiving money from drug dealers inside the country's prisons.

The charges stemmed from allegations first made by Duterte, but she insists the charges are manufactured to silence her, as well as intimidate other people who may want to speak out against the president.

She could be detained anytime, although the courts hearing the cases must issue an arrest warrant.