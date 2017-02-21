Western governments need to step up their efforts to combat corruption if they are to defeat terrorist groups such as Daesh and Boko Haram, Transparency International said on Tuesday.

Corrupt practices in states such as Nigeria, Libya and Iraq are providing fertile ground for extremists, the organisation's British branch said in a report.

"Corruption is the most powerful weapon in the armoury of violent extremism," it said in a 44-page report entitled "The Big Spin."

The report said extremist groups drew on public anger at the abuse of power as a means to radicalise and recruit. They also use corrupt officials and their links to organised crime to facilitate financial and arms flows.

Corruption also hollows out state institutions that should keep extremist forces in check, the report said.

Air strikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria are "woefully insufficient" in building long-term stability, which requires accountable governments, the monitor said.