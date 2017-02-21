WORLD
2 MIN READ
Plane crashes into Australian mall killing five
The twin-turboprop Beechcraft King aircraft appeared to suffer engine failure after take off and "exploded" on impact when it crashed into a shopping mall in suburban Melbourne.
Plane crashes into Australian mall killing five
Site of the light plane crash in Melbourne, Australia on February 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Five people on board a small charter plane were killed on Tuesday when it crashed into a shopping mall in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, police said.

The twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air plane, carrying five people, appeared to suffer engine failure after taking off from Essendon Airport and crashed into the mall near the end of the runway.

"There were five people on the aeroplane and it looks like nobody's survived the crash," Victoria state police assistant commissioner Stephen Leane said.

The plane was bound for King Island in Bass Strait between the mainland and the southern island state of Tasmania.

Witnesses told local media that the plane "exploded" on impact.

TRT World spoke to Jarni Blakkarly in Sydney or more details.

Recommended

The crash took place at around 9 a.m. Melbourne time, about an hour before the mall was due to open. There were no fatalities other than those aboard the aircraft, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the identity of the casualties.

A spokeswoman for Airservices Australia said flights in and out of Melbourne Airport, the city's main international gateway, were unaffected.

Essendon Airport is used primarily for cargo and light aircraft.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the crash.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance