WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey and Iran exchange words over Syria
Comments from Turkey about Iran destabilising the region prompted a response from Tehran, triggering Ankara's further response.
Turkey and Iran exchange words over Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has responded to a comment from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi that Turkey should not test Iran's patience.

"It is neither acceptable nor comprehensible for a country (Iran), which does not even hesitate to push to the battlefield refugees seeking shelter from crises, to accuse others of being responsible for regional tensions and instability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said in Ankara on Monday.

Ghasemi was responding to earlier comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who accused Iran of destabilising the region. Iran also summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over the comments.

Turkey and Iran support opposite sides in the conflict in Syria. Iran and Iranian-backed militias are backing the regime, while Turkey backs elements of the Syrian opposition.

On Sunday, Cavusoglu told delegates at a security conference in Munich, "Iran wants to turn Syria and Iraq Shia," according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was against any sectarianism in the Middle East and had called on Iran to stop threatening the region's stability and security.

Recommended

"We will be patient with their positions," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Monday in reference to the comments made in Munich, according to the Mehr News agency. "But there is a certain cap for our patience."

After the remarks, the Turkish foreign ministry responded by saying Iran should "revise its regional policies and take constructive steps, rather than criticising countries that voice criticism of Iran."

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus had earlier in the day struck a more conciliatory tone, downplaying any reports of tension.

"Iran and Turkey are friendly nations. There can be differences in views from time to time, but there can't be animosity because of comments," Kurtulmus said.

Even if our political differences with Iran emerge, these shouldn't be blown out of proportion," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance