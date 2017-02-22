South Africa's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been ruled invalid and unconstitutional by the country's High Court.

The country's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, had protested before launching court action to challenge the government's move.

The court said the executive needs parliament's approval before withdrawing from the Rome Statute – the treaty that established the ICC.

The ICC, which opened in July 2002 and has 124 member states, is the first legal body with permanent international jurisdiction to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

Currently nine out of the ICC's 10 investigations concern African countries, the other being Georgia.

However experts point out that many of the current investigations in the Central African Republic, Uganda, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo were referred to the ICC by the governments of those states.

Last October, South Africa decided to withdraw from the Hague-based ICC, arguing the court's rules were "in conflict and inconsistent with'' the country's diplomatic immunity law.