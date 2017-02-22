Malaysian investigators want to question a North Korean diplomat and an airline staffer over the killing of a man thought to be the half-brother of DPRK leader Jong-un. The North Korean embassy has blocked the requests, Malaysian officials said on Wednesday.

The man was allegedly poisoned by two women at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday, February 13, and died en route to hospital.

Malaysian police have put eight North Koreans and two others in the frame for the murder.

Three have been arrested including a North Korean man, a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman.

Four North Koreans fled the country according to police, who want to question three other North Koreans: a diplomat, an airline staffer and a third suspect.

"We have written to the ambassador to allow us to interview both of them. We hope that the Korean embassy will cooperate with us and allow us to interview them quickly. If not we will compel them to come to us," Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said.

TRT World spoke with Kuala Lumpur-based journalist Zan Azlee about the case.

Malaysian police also say the North Korean embassy has not assisted in tracking the four who allegedly fled Malaysia after the killing.

"That's why we are seeking it now to trace the four who we strongly believe are already in Pyongyang and must be sent back over to us," Abu Bakar said.

North Korean embassy has not given us any assistance yet - Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar

Tussle Continues

Diplomatic tensions have escalated between Malaysia and North Korea since the killing, with the countries tussling over custody of the victim's body and trading barbs over Malaysia's handling of the investigation.

Abu Bakar named the North Korean diplomat as 44-year-old Hyon Kwang Song, and said he held the rank of second secretary at the embassy.