WORLD
2 MIN READ
US House Speaker Ryan visits US-Mexico border
Ryan's visit comes as US President Donald Trump's plan to reshape the US immigration system along with Congress's role in financing the plan take centre stage in the new administration.
US House Speaker Ryan visits US-Mexico border
US House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a weekly news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

A delegation of US lawmakers led by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has visited the US-Mexico border on Wednesday.

Rio Grande Valley in Texas is an area considered ground zero for immigration and border security.

The visit is expected to give Ryan and other politicians a first-hand view of who's crossing the border.

This comes as the Congress debates how to pay for the building of a wall along the border, which was one of Trump's central campaign promises.

He was scheduled to visit an immigration detention facility, take an aerial tour of the area and a tour of Rio Grande River.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in January had condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to order the construction of a border wall between the two neighbouring countries.

Recommended

TRT World spoke to Republican party county leader Sergio Sanchez for the details of immigration and border security.

Trump has vowed to force Mexico to pay for the wall, but Pena Nieto and other Mexican officials have repeatedly said Mexico will not pay.

Trump has also suggested that Washington could impose a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a border wall, which would send the peso tumbling and deepen a crisis between the two nations.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has the latest from the US-Mexico border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance