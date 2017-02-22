US-backed Iraqi forces currently engaged in a fight to capture the Daesh-held western half of Mosul are gearing up to storm the airport.

If the operation is successful, the forces will use the airport to create a support base for a decisive push into the city.

The forces on Monday fought their way with armed helicopters, ground troops and rocket-propelled grenades to Abu Saif, a village overlooking the airport.

They're currently building up their positions in the village with an aim to advance further to the densely populated parts of the old city, home to some 650,000 civilians.