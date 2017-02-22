Activists and artists who spoke out against the regime in Syria fear arrest if they return home. Their crime was to protest against life under Bashar al-Assad.

Mohammad Abu Hajar is from the coastal town of Tartus, and Omar Sheikh Daya is from Aleppo.

The confrontation between pro-democracy demonstrators and the regime escalated from street protests in 2011 to a civil war that six years later has devastated the country.

Mohammad and Omar fled to Germany where they met and now live in Berlin as refugees.