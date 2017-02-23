At least nine people were killed and 20 others wounded in a bomb blast at an upscale market in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Thursday.

The explosion was caused by a "planted bomb" that was either time sensitive or remotely detonated, Punjab police spokesman Nayab Haider said.

Witness, Muhammad Khurram, who works at a bank in the market, said that his workplace was shaken by the "frightening" explosion.

"We left the building and saw the motorbikes parked outside were on fire and all the windows in surrounding buildings were shattered."

Thursday's bombing was the second attack in Lahore in two weeks. A suicide bombing on February 13 killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 80 at a protest near the provincial assembly.