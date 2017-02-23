Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Thursday as manager of Leicester City just months after leading the club to a remarkable Premier League title triumph.

"Leicester City Football Club has tonight (Thursday) parted company with its first-team manager, Claudio Ranieri," the Club said in a statement.

"Claudio, appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the club's 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time. His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question."

Leicester though have won just five of their 25 league games this term and are yet to score a league goal in 2017, having also been knocked out of the FA Cup by third-tier Millwall.

"However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club's Premier League status under threat and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest," the club statement added.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more details.