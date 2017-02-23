US-backed Iraqi security forces took control of Mosul airport in a major step to drive Daesh out of western Mosul, Iraqi state TV said on Thursday.

Iraqi forces plan to use the airport as a launchpad for their campaign to drive the militants from Iraq's second largest city.

Security forces had battled their way into the airport as Daesh militants fought back using suicide car bombs.

A witness saw more than 100 civilians, some of them wounded, fleeing towards Iraqi security forces from the district of al-Mamoun.

"Daesh fled when security Humvees reached al-Mamoun. We were afraid and we decided to escape towards the Humvees," said civilian Ahmed Atiya.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has the update from Erbil in Iraq.