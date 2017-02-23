New US immigration guidelines and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids on undocumented immigrants are troubling to many locals in the twin cities of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo that straddle the US and Mexican border.

Laredo is in the US state of Texas. Nuevo Laredo is in Mexico. The Rio Grande river separates the two cities which historically share a rich history and are economically interconnected.

In 2015, over $200 billion of international trade passed through Laredo land crossings with Nuevo Laredo in a symbol of deep dependence between the two cities.

But a planned border wall and other exclusionary policies threaten this bond.