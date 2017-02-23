Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces backed by the Turkish military on Thursday retook the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from Daesh.

"We are announcing al-Bab completely liberated, and we are now clearing mines from residential neighbourhoods," said Ahmad Othman, commander of the Sultan Mourad rebel group, part of the FSA.

Al-Bab is a strategic town on a supply route from Daesh's de facto capital in Syria, Raqqa. Its loss is a blow for the terrorist organisation.

Turkey and its allies now plan to press on towards Raqqa.