What are the new guidelines?

Mexicans must really be feeling the new US president is out to get them.

First, he wanted them to pay for his "big, beautiful wall," something that they really do not want. Now, they may have to absorb illegal immigrants from the US, even if they are not Mexican.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the new guidelines issued on Tuesday were part of a larger plan to "address a problem that has overwhelmed government resources."

Border patrol and immigration officers will also have more power to quickly deport any illegal immigrant they find. Only children are exempt.

The new immigration orders could affect nearly 11 million undocumented foreigners in the US.

Is this legal?

It does not change US law but calls for stricter enforcement of immigration rules already in place.

Any immigrant who is in the country illegally and is charged or convicted of any offence, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an enforcement priority, according to DHS memos signed by Homeland Secretary John Kelly.

When it comes to Mexico, the new orders could also implement an obscure, seldom-used provision within the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

If enforced, it could send all illegal immigrants, regardless of nationality, who entered the US from Mexico back to Mexico until their deportation hearings are complete. Under previous policy, migrants from other countries who entered the US illegally through Mexico were deported back to their homelands.

An expert on Mexico at the Washington DC-based Wilson Center, Andrew Selee, told Buzzfeed News that the move would likely be challenged in court.