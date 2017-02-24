Bosnia formally submitted on Thursday its request for a revision of a UN court ruling that exonerated Serbia of direct responsibility for killings, rapes and "ethnic cleansing" during the Bosnian war between 1992 and 1995.

The move has angered Bosnian Serbs who say it violates the Constitution and the 1995 Dayton agreement that ended the war.

The Muslim Bosniak member of Bosnia's three-man presidency, Bakir Izetbegovic, defended the decision.

"The request is being submitted at this very moment," he said, adding, "I think that I am on the path of truth and justice."

The ambassadors of major powers, including Russia and the United States, have urged all parties in Bosnia to pursue dialogue and avoid any unilateral actions that could exacerbate inter-ethnic tensions.

TRT World's Kieran Berg reports.