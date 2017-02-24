WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bosnia seeks to revise Serbia genocide ruling
Bosnian Serbs say the move violates the Constitution and the 1995 Dayton agreement that ended the civil war. Bosnian Muslims say justice is being done.
Bosnia seeks to revise Serbia genocide ruling
The Muslim Bosniak member of Bosnia's three-man presidency, Bakir Izetbegovic, defends the move at a press conference on February 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

Bosnia formally submitted on Thursday its request for a revision of a UN court ruling that exonerated Serbia of direct responsibility for killings, rapes and "ethnic cleansing" during the Bosnian war between 1992 and 1995.

The move has angered Bosnian Serbs who say it violates the Constitution and the 1995 Dayton agreement that ended the war.

The Muslim Bosniak member of Bosnia's three-man presidency, Bakir Izetbegovic, defended the decision.

"The request is being submitted at this very moment," he said, adding, "I think that I am on the path of truth and justice."

The ambassadors of major powers, including Russia and the United States, have urged all parties in Bosnia to pursue dialogue and avoid any unilateral actions that could exacerbate inter-ethnic tensions.

TRT World's Kieran Berg reports.

Recommended

What led Bosnia to appeal the ruling?

The Bosnian war that erupted following the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s claimed more than 100,000 lives.

In the original case launched by the Muslim-dominated government of Bosnia in 1993, Sarajevo accused Serbia of masterminding a genocide through widespread "ethnic cleansing."

On February 26, 2007, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague ruled that genocide had occurred only at Srebrenica, where about 8,000 Muslims were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces, and not in other parts of Bosnia.

It said there was not enough evidence to suggest that Belgrade was directly responsible.

The ICJ did find, however, that Serbia, which gave political and military backing to Bosnian Serbs, had breached international law by failing to prevent the slaughter.

The 10-year deadline for Bosnia to request a review of the decision was set to expire on February 26.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials