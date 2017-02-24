US President Donald Trump promised to destroy Daesh as he spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Friday.

​He declared the start of a new political era of action where "the era of empty talk is over" while claiming that immigration has leads to crime and attacks, citing examples from Sweden, Germany and France.

Trump also criticised what he called purveyors of "fake news."

"They are the enemy of the people, because they have no sources. They just make 'em up when there are none," he said.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse reports.