WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump vows to destroy Daesh
US President Donald Trump declares "the era of empty talk is over" as he slams what he calls "fake news" and vows to boost US economic growth.
Trump vows to destroy Daesh
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, US, February 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

US President Donald Trump promised to destroy Daesh as he spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Friday.

​He declared the start of a new political era of action where "the era of empty talk is over" while claiming that immigration has leads to crime and attacks, citing examples from Sweden, Germany and France.

Trump also criticised what he called purveyors of "fake news."

"They are the enemy of the people, because they have no sources. They just make 'em up when there are none," he said.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse reports.

Recommended

The CPAC gathering, now in its third day, has already addressed how to fulfill long-held Republican goals to revamp the tax code, roll back regulations on business and repeal former Democratic President Barack Obama's healthcare law.

Trump also said he aims to substantially upgrade the military in both offensive and defensive capabilities, with a massive spending request that would make the country's defence "bigger and better and stronger than ever before."

"And, hopefully, we'll never have to use it, but nobody is going to mess with us. Nobody. It will be one of the greatest military buildups in American history," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials