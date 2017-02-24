A nerve agent used in chemical warfare was found on the face of the half-brother of the North Korean leader who was assassinated in Malaysia, police said on Friday.

VX nerve agent was discovered from swabs taken of the face and eyes of Kim Jong-nam, who was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

"Other exhibits are under analysis," Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement.

VX nerve agent is a chemical weapon classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

TRT World spoke to Kuala Lumpur-based journalist Zan Azlee for more details.