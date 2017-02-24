Two years ago, the #OscarsSoWhite Twitter campaign drew widespread attention to the failure of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognise outstanding contributions to cinema by anyone who wasn't white. Fast-forward to 2017, and the Academy appears to have gotten its act together.

After two successive years of white-only acting nominees, this Sunday's Oscars are markedly different. In the acting categories, six of the nominees are black, and one is a British actor of Indian descent. Three films, Fences, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight, feature black actors as protagonists. In the documentary category, three films that discuss what being black means in the US are up for an Oscar, including the miniseries OJ: Made in America and I Am Not Your Negro.

April Reign is the Managing Editor of BroadwayBlack.com and Editor-at-Large of NU Tribe Magazine. But what she's perhaps best known for is the viral Twitter hashtag #OscarsSoWhite that she created in 2015 in response to the overwhelmingly white Oscar nominations that year.

Reign tells TRT World about how the hashtag came about, and discusses the recent efforts by The Academy to diversify its ranks in order to ensure a less biased voting process.

What made you come up with the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite?

April Reign:I created the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite in January 2015 because I was frustrated and disappointed with the lack of representation of people from marginalised communities in the Oscar nominations both in front of and behind the camera.

Your hashtag started a movement but it also triggered some virulent angry responses. Two years later, how do you reflect on what you unleashed?

AR: What I unleashed? I didn't unleash anything. I started a conversation about diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry and I think that there has been significant progress since then. Nearly 600 — exactly 683 — new members of the Academy were invited, which was its largest and most diverse class ever. We have seen that there are significantly more discussions on issues of diversity and inclusion. People like JJ Abrams, a very famous American producer, are actively seeking to work with more people of colour. More foundations, workshops, emerging film opportunities are available now that weren't two years ago.

The awards ceremony for the Oscars is this Sunday, February 26. This year there are many more nominees who are black. Do you see this as a victory? Or do you think it's tokenism?

AR: To describe a nomination as tokenism is to discredit the hard work of the actors, actresses, and filmmakers nominated. They earned their nominations just as all the other nominees did. Tokenism is a racially charged word. I'd be surprised if you found any in the black community or progressives who would view the nominations that way.