A Philippines Senator and staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs was arrested on Friday after charges were filed in court alleging that she received money from drug dealers inside the country's prisons.

Senator Leila de Lima, her bodyguard, a former driver, and a former national prison official, were arrested by a local court after a judge found merit in criminal charges filed by the Department of Justice last week.

"The truth will come out and I will achieve justice. I am innocent," she told reporters shortly before law enforcers escorted her away from her office.

She is facing two more drug-related charges in the same court.

De Lima, who was a human rights lawyer before joining the government, says the charges are a vendetta against her after she last year led a Senate probe into alleged extrajudicial killings during Duterte's anti-drugs crackdown.