The United States will ensure that the country's nuclear arsenal is at the "top of the pack" as it has fallen behind in its capacity, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"I am the first one that would like to see ... nobody have nukes, but we're never going to fall behind any country even if it's a friendly country, we're never going to fall behind on nuclear power."

It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be at the top of the pack - Donald Trump, US president

Despite Trump's claims, the US and Russia, its chief rival in the nuclear stakes, have relative strategic parity. In 2012 the Federation of American Scientists said that any numerical imbalance with Russia was irrelevant, given the total number of weapons in play. In the words of the Pentagon, even a total surprise attack from Russia would have "little to no effect" on US nuclear retaliatory capabilities.

Russia has 7,000 warheads and the United States, 6,800, according to the Ploughshares Fund report, 93 percent of the world's 14,900 nuclear weapons.

"Russia and US have far more weapons than is necessary to deter nuclear attack by the other or by another nuclear-armed country," said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the independent Arms Control Association non-profit group.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick has more details from New York.