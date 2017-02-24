WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump vows to take US to top of nuclear pack
The US president says he would like to see a nuclear-free world, but his country will not "fall behind" anyone with its nuclear weapons cache. Trump's rhetoric is out of step with a Pentagon assessment of US strategic capability.
Trump vows to take US to top of nuclear pack
Last year Trump tweeted his support for a stronger US nuclear programme. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

The United States will ensure that the country's nuclear arsenal is at the "top of the pack" as it has fallen behind in its capacity, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"I am the first one that would like to see ... nobody have nukes, but we're never going to fall behind any country even if it's a friendly country, we're never going to fall behind on nuclear power."

It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be at the top of the pack - Donald Trump, US president

Despite Trump's claims, the US and Russia, its chief rival in the nuclear stakes, have relative strategic parity. In 2012 the Federation of American Scientists said that any numerical imbalance with Russia was irrelevant, given the total number of weapons in play. In the words of the Pentagon, even a total surprise attack from Russia would have "little to no effect" on US nuclear retaliatory capabilities.

Russia has 7,000 warheads and the United States, 6,800, according to the Ploughshares Fund report, 93 percent of the world's 14,900 nuclear weapons.

"Russia and US have far more weapons than is necessary to deter nuclear attack by the other or by another nuclear-armed country," said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the independent Arms Control Association non-profit group.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick has more details from New York.

Recommended

One-sided treaty?

Trump's target is the new strategic arms limitation treaty, known as New START, which former US and Russian presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev signed on April 8, 2010, committing the two countries to half their number of strategic nuclear missile launchers and keep levels at relative parity.

Trump called New START "a one-sided deal."

"Just another bad deal that the country made, whether it's START, whether it's the Iran deal ... We're going to start making good deals," he said.

Trump has been under fire over leaks from US intelligence sources that showed his campaign aides were in contact with Russian officials during the election campaign, and that they had discussed sanctions on Russia put in place by the Obama administration.

The United States is in the midst of a $1 trillion, 30-year modernisation of its aging ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials