English Premier League club Leicester City on Thursday sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, just nine months after he led the team to win the Premier League.

The Italian's position has come under intense scrutiny this season during a slump that has left the Foxes flirting with relegation.

The 65-year-old Ranieri was sacked less than 24 hours after his team battled to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of a Champions League last 16 knockout game against Spanish side Sevilla.

Leicester said on Thursday its board "reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest."

The club, owned by Thailand travel group King Power, has won just five of their 25 league games this season. The team has yet to score a league goal in 2017, having also been knocked out of the FA Cup by third-tier Millwall.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Who will replace Ranieri?