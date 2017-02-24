The South African government, which is struggling to quell a wave of xenophobic violence, called for calm on Thursday after dozens of shops and houses owned by immigrants were torched and looted.

"I wish to appeal to all South Africans to desist from rhetoric or actions that are xenophobic," Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told a press conference.

"There are renewed incidents of violence against foreign nationals in Rosettenville and Pretoria West," he admitted, blaming a lack of jobs and alleged "drug peddling and prostitution" involving foreigners.

In the last week, more than 20 shops have been targeted in Atteridgeville, outside Pretoria, while residents in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, attacked at least 12 houses.

Many locals have alleged that the targets were brothels and drug dens being run by migrants from elsewhere in Africa, including Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Some residents have planned a march protesting against migrants is due to be held in Pretoria on February 24, raising fears of violence in the city centre .

Crime and violence

Attacks against foreigners and foreign-run businesses have erupted regularly in recent years in South Africa, fuelled by the country's high unemployment and poverty levels.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that 35 percent of the labour force was unemployed or has given up looking for work.

In 2008, South Africa experienced its worst bout of xenophobic violence, which left 62 people dead.

At least seven people died in similar unrest in Johannesburg and Durban in 2015 as African immigrants were hunted down and attacked by gangs.​