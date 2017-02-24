The United Nations has handed a working paper on procedural issues and ideas for a political process to representatives from both the Syrian regime and opposition in Geneva on Friday, the lead negotiators from both sides confirmed.

The second round of peace talks on Syria formally began on Friday in Geneva a day after the UN's Syria envoy called on the war-torn nation's rival sides to seek a deal to end the six-year conflict. The talks are the first UN-mediated negotiations on Syria in almost a year.

The chief Syrian regime negotiator, Bashar al-Ja'afari, said he had received a paper from UN mediator Staffan de Mistura and would study it, but a first meeting had covered only the format of talks.

"During this round of talks we discussed the format of upcoming meetings ... exclusively," Ja'afari told reporters after about two hours of discussions.

"At the end of the meeting de Mistura gave us a paper and we agreed to study this paper. We shall inform him of our position vis-a-vis this paper," he said, without elaborating on the details of what the paper said.

However, his counterpart from the Syrian opposition, Nasr al-Hariri, told reporters that there was a paper "about the procedural issues and some ideas to begin the political process".

Hariri repeated in his news conference that the opposition's priority was to begin negotiations on a political transition with a transitional governing body, suggesting it would not back down on its demands that Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad step down.

"We have heard from Mr. de Mistura positive ideas and suggestions, I believe he is more enthusiastic to be engaged seriously in political transition," he said.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has updates on the talks from Geneva.

First Geneva meeting in three years

For the first time in three years, negotiators representing both the Syrian regime and opposition met face-to-face under the UN flag. They sat opposite across a table from each other for the opening speech of the talks on Thursday.