WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 42 killed in attacks on Syrian regime army bases
A top regime intelligence chief was also killed when Jabhat Fateh al-Sham attacked regime-controlled security installations in the western city of Homs.
At least 42 killed in attacks on Syrian regime army bases
Rebel group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham claimed responsibility for the attacks. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

At least 42 people including a top regime official were killed on Saturday in the Syrian city of Homs when rebel group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham attacked two regime military and security bases with guns and suicide bombers.

The regime's head of military security General HassanDaabul, a close confidant of Bashar al-Assad, was also killed in the attack.

At least 29 others were also killed at one of its headquarters in the city and 12 more at a regime security installation, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

"There were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence," SOHR director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Rebel alliance, Tahrir al-Sham, said in a social networking post that five suicide bombers had carried out the attack, but it stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility.

"Five suicide bombers attacked two branches of state security and military security in Homs ... thanks be to God," the group said in a statement on the Telegram social network.

Tahrir al-Sham was formed in January 2017 out of six factions, including Jabhat Fateh al Sham -which used to be called Jabhat al Nusra and was affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Homs has been under the full control of the regime since May 2014 when rebels withdrew from the centre under a UN-brokered truce deal.

Recommended

There were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence - SOHR

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more details from Gaziantep.

Regime air strikes in Hama

At least eight members of the same family were killed and many others wounded in regime air strikes in the western province of Hama on Saturday, SOHR reported.

The war monitor said the victims included six children and their parents.

Hama province is under regime control, but parts of its northern countryside have been held by rebels since 2012.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials