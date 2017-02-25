A large crowd took to the streets of central Seoul Saturday to demand South Korea's President Park Geun-hye step down.

Organisers of the rally estimated a one-million-strong crowd showed up to protest against Park, who has been impeached by parliament over a corruption scandal. Saturday's rally was largely peaceful, as were previous protests, with songs and speeches striking a festive tone, mixed with angry calls for her to quit.

Park is accused of colluding with her old friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big businesses to make contributions to non-profit foundations backing presidential initiatives. She has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness in her ties with Choi. Samsung is one of the big businesses implicated in the case.