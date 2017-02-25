WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia may issue warrant for DPRK diplomat over Kim Jong-nam death
Kim Jong-nam was murdered on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport by VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.
Malaysia may issue warrant for DPRK diplomat over Kim Jong-nam death
Malaysia's Royal Police Chief Khalid Abu Bakar speaks next to a screen showing North Korean Hyon Kwang Song during a news conference regarding the apparent assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

Malaysian authorities on Saturday said an arrest warrant for a North Korean diplomat wanted for questioning over the murder of Kim Jong-nam would be issued if he does not voluntarily cooperate with the police.

"Reasonable" time will be given for the diplomat to come forward before police take further action, said Abdul Samah Mat, the police chief for Selangor state.

Malaysian officials on Wednesday said that 44-year-old Hyon Kwang Song, a second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, was wanted for questioning over the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Samah said if the person concerned did not cooperate, police would issue a notice under Malaysian law, "compelling" them to appear before the investigation team.

"And if he failed to turn up upon given this notice, then we will go to the next step by getting a warrant of arrest from the court," he told reporters.

Kim Jong-nam was assaulted by two women who, according to Malaysian police, rubbed VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Recommended

Eight North Koreans are wanted in connection with the case, including the diplomat.

Malaysian police have detained one North Korean, while four are believed to have fled to North Korea; two others are still in Malaysia.

Two women — an Indonesian and a Vietnamese — have also been detained.

Police said on Friday that one of them had suffered from the effects of VX poisoning and had been vomiting.

South Korean and US officials said they believed North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong-nam, who had been living under China's protection.

North Korea denies that the dead man is Kim Jong-nam and has demanded the release of people detained in the case.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials