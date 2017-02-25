WORLD
Man kills one and injures two in car-ramming attack in Germany
The driver was shot and apprehended by the police after he crashed a rental vehicle into a group of pedestrians in the busy area of Bismarckplatz in Heidelberg.
According to the police, the suspect was seen getting out of the car with a knife and was later tracked down to an old swimming pool. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

A man rammed his car into a group of people in the German town of Heidelberg on Saturday, killing one and injuring two, German police said.

The incident took place in Heidelberg's busy neighbourhood of Bismarckplatz. The perpetrator drove a rental vehicle into a group of pedestrians in front of a bakery, according to police. The suspect had stopped at a traffic light and when it turned green, he hit the group of people at high speed and smashed into a pillar.

A 73-year-old German man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later. The two other people who were injured, a 32-year-old Austrian man and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina, received hospital treatment but were later discharged.

Police said the suspect, identified as a 35 year-old German man, got out of the vehicle with a knife. He was shot by police after a brief stand-off, leaving him severely injured. He is now in a hospital in Heidelberg.

"As yet nothing is known about the background or motivation for his behaviour. We also don't know what his present state of health is. We know that he is being treated and that he is seriously injured, but I cannot tell you what the present medical diagnosis is," Police spokesman Heiko Kranz said.

Kranz said experts were gathering evidence such as DNA traces and fingerprints and examining the contents of the car. He added the suspect will be interviewed when he is fit to be questioned.

The German authorities are on high alert after a failed Tunisian asylum-seeker drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, killing 12 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
