A man rammed his car into a group of people in the German town of Heidelberg on Saturday, killing one and injuring two, German police said.

The incident took place in Heidelberg's busy neighbourhood of Bismarckplatz. The perpetrator drove a rental vehicle into a group of pedestrians in front of a bakery, according to police. The suspect had stopped at a traffic light and when it turned green, he hit the group of people at high speed and smashed into a pillar.

A 73-year-old German man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later. The two other people who were injured, a 32-year-old Austrian man and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina, received hospital treatment but were later discharged.

Police said the suspect, identified as a 35 year-old German man, got out of the vehicle with a knife. He was shot by police after a brief stand-off, leaving him severely injured. He is now in a hospital in Heidelberg.