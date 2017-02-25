Turkey plans to capture the Syrian town of Manbij after taking al-Bab from Daesh, Foreign Minister MevlutCavusoglu said on Friday.

Cavusoglu said the area had to be cleared of YPG — the armed wing of the PYD — the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

"There are YPG terrorists in Manbij. This place needs to be cleared of them. We've stressed this before. We sent a joint delegation. The people there all say the same thing."

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters captured the strategic city of al-Bab on Thursday, but celebrations after the town fell to rebels were marred when two car bomb attacks near the city killed almost 60 people, mostly civilians.

Cavusoglu said the YPG were persecuting people in Manbij and forcing for them into exile and even destroying all of their official documents.

"They are trying to build their own cantons around here. So Manbij needs to be cleared from the YPG," he said, adding that the next target after Manbij will be Raqqa – the de facto capital of Daesh in Syria.

We can easily clean Daesh with the right strategy and the right groups, and deliver it safely to the townspeople - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Plans for Raqqa