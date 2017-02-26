WORLD
2 MIN READ
Namibian tribal leaders want Germany to pay for genocide
The two countries have been in talks about a joint declaration on the massacres, although Germany has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the mass killings or pay reparations.
Namibian tribal leaders want Germany to pay for genocide
Descendants (2L and 3L) of colonial German general Lothar von Trotha, blamed for a campaign of annihilation during a 1904 uprising in what is now Namibia, led a reconciliation visit in 2007. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2017

A group of Namibians have travelled to Berlin to raise awareness of a long-forgotten genocide.

They're members of the Ovaherero and Nama tribes who were targeted in mass killings by German colonists at the start of the twentieth century.

Namibia says from 1885 to 1903 about a quarter of Ovaherero and Nama lands — thousands of square miles — was taken without compensation by German settlers with the explicit consent of German colonial authorities. They claim German colonial authorities turned a blind eye to rapes by colonists of Ovaherero and Nama women and girls, and the use of forced labour.

Tensions boiled over in early 1904 when the Ovaherero rose up, followed by the Nama, in an insurrection crushed by German imperial troops. At least 100,000 Ovaherero and Nama people died in a campaign of annihilation led by German General Lothar von Trotha.

Recommended

The killings have now been recognised as genocide by the German parliament, but not yet by the German government.

Representatives of the two indigenous groups have also filed a class action suit in New York against Germany, seeking reparations for the genocide of their peoples by German colonial rulers.

TRT World'sIra Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials