WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilians flee western Mosul as Iraqi troops continue to advance
US-backed Iraqi forces push deeper into more populated areas of the Iraqi city after retaking the airport from Daesh. More displacements are expected.
Civilians flee western Mosul as Iraqi troops continue to advance
A member of Iraq's Rapid Response Division tries to shield himself during an explosion in the assault to retake the city's western half from Daesh. February 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2017

US-backed Iraqi forces continue their offensive to retake the western districts of Mosul from Daesh.

More than two thousand Iraqi civilians managed to cross the front lines over the weekend to escape the battle in western Mosul – the largest exodus of people in the area since Iraqi troops began the operation against Daesh a week ago.

TRT World's correspondent Nicole Johnston reports dozens of adults and children have been wounded by improvised explosive devices over the weekend.

Displaced citizens

The Iraqi ministry of migration said on Sunday they received at least 2,380 people displaced from western Mosul in the past 24 hours. They had crossed from the al-Mamun district after Iraqi forces captured it from Daesh and were relocated to camps in Qayyarah, south of Mosul.

The ministry said 3,888 have left the western districts of the city since the start of the operation last week.

Recommended

More internal displacement is expected as the battle to oust Daesh continues.

Federal police and an interior ministry unit known as Rapid Response have completely recaptured Hawi al-Josaq, east of the city's airport and have started clearing houses in the Tayyaran district to its north, said a military source.

The advancing forces are now less than three kilometres (two miles) from the mosque in Mosul's old city, where Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a so-called caliphate in 2014 spanning Iraq and Syria, sparking an international military campaign to defeat the group.

Losing Mosul would likely deal a crushing blow to the militants' dream of statehood, but they still control swathes of territory in Syria and patches of northern and western Iraq from where they could fight a guerrilla-style insurgency in Iraq.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston brings us the latest from Erbil.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials