US President Donald Trump's first budget proposal calls for a $54 billion increase in defence spending, White House budget officials told reporters on Monday.

The amount that Trump is proposing to add to the Pentagon budget will be funded by cuts from non-defence programs.

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Trump promised to make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history."

Trump will give more details about his budget plan in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

TRT World's Kate Fisher has more from Washington.