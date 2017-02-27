WORLD
2 MIN READ
Floods kill 3 in Chile, 19 missing
Heavy rains struck Chile over the weekend triggering heavy flooding, mudslides and water outages in the South American country.
Floods kill 3 in Chile, 19 missing
Last April, heavy rains battered the San Jose de Maipo valley in Chile causing severe damage. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

At least three people are dead and 19 others missing after heavy rains struck Chile over the weekend during the country's usually dry summer months. The rains triggered flooding, mudslides and water outages in the South American county.

The flooding in mountain valleys near Chile's capital, Santiago, had stranded 373 people, the Onemi emergency service said late on Sunday.

The fresh water supply for over 4 million households in Santiago has been affected. Aguas Andinas, the company that provides water to the capital, said the rains were hindering repair work.

"Emergency teams are working on the ground to connect with isolated persons and re-establish the water supply wherever possible," Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

Recommended

No impact yet on mining

The latest floods to hit Chile are the second in the past year.

Last April, heavy rains battered the San Jose de Maipo valley, killing one and shutting down production at some of the largest copper mines in the world.

Mining giants Antofagasta, state-owned Codelco, and Anglo American have sizeable deposits in the zone hit by this weekend's rains.

All three said production had so far not been affected.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials