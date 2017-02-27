At least three people are dead and 19 others missing after heavy rains struck Chile over the weekend during the country's usually dry summer months. The rains triggered flooding, mudslides and water outages in the South American county.

The flooding in mountain valleys near Chile's capital, Santiago, had stranded 373 people, the Onemi emergency service said late on Sunday.

The fresh water supply for over 4 million households in Santiago has been affected. Aguas Andinas, the company that provides water to the capital, said the rains were hindering repair work.

"Emergency teams are working on the ground to connect with isolated persons and re-establish the water supply wherever possible," Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.