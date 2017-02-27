Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday repeated his call that Israel is moving towards creating an "apartheid" state with the passage of a law legalising Jewish settlements built on private Palestinian land.

"Israel has recently announced its intent to create more occupation on our lands. It has adopted a law to occupy private lands of Palestinians. This is a dangerous precedent. We reject this act. This act leads to hatred."

Abbas repeated his call for the global community to implement the UN resolution which reaffirms that Israeli settlements built outside its pre-1967 borders violate international law.

​Last month, Israel approved the construction of additional housing units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Most countries agree with the Palestinians and consider such settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace.

TRT World's Sarah Firth is in Geneva, and has more on the story.