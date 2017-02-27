The World Health Organization said on Monday that governments, scientists and pharmaceutical companies have to develop new antibiotics to fight a dozen dangerous families of bacteria that can resist deadly super-bugs.

The agency listed 12 groups of bacteria that no longer respond to an ever-growing list of ineffective antibiotics. It said these different bacteria are the greatest threats to human health.

Many of these "priority pathogens" have already evolved to be resistant to existing antibiotics. They can also allow other bacteria to become drug-resistant.